Police accuse Prague hospital head within fresh fraud case
Prague, June 29 (CTK) - The Czech police dealing with manipulation of tenders accused Prague-Na Frantisku Hospital director Robert Zelenak, businessman Tomas Horacek, Eurest ex-manager Antonin Tvrdon and the Compass Group firm (successor to Eurest), Horacek's lawyer told the Czech Radio (CRo) on Friday.
Czech Television (CT) reported that 11 people were arrested.
CRo writes on its website that the police consider Horacek the key figure in the fraud related to public procurement. Citing Teryngel, it also mentions Martin Stritesky, head of a clinic of the Prague General University Hospital, and Jitka Ulrichova, manager of the Verejne zakazky company.
On Thursday, Prague High State Attorney Lenka Bradacova said a state attorney corruption, blackmail and public procurement fraud charges against five people and one firm in connection with a police raid in the Na Frantisku and Na Bulovce hospitals in Prague that occurred earlier that day.
The police said Zelenak manipulated tenders, Tvrdon allegedly gave a bribe.
Compass Group representative Zuzana Volkova refused to comment on the case, the CRo website writes.
On Saturday, the state attorney is to decide whether some of the accused would be remanded in custody, CT said.
CRo said the police intervened at dozens of institutions in Prague and the surrounding region, Central Bohemia, within the case on Thursday and Friday.
