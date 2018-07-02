Poll: ANO keeps clear lead, TOP 09 out of parliament
Prague, July 1 (CTK) - The ANO movement of PM Andrej Babis slightly improved its leading position and it would win 28.5 percent of the vote, or more than the Civic Democrats (ODS; 15.5 percent) and Pirates (12 percent) together, according to the Kantar TNS agency's model that the Czech Television (CT) released on Sunday.
None of the other parties had a double digit result, the poll showed.
Except for TOP 09, all the parties currently represented in the lower house of Czech parliament would succeed in winning seats in it now if the elections were held in June.
The Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) would win 9.5 percent, the Social Democrats (CSSD) 8 percent, the Communists (KSCM) 7 percent, Mayors and Independents (STAN) 5.5 percent, the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) 5 percent and TOP 09 3.5 percent.
The Kantar TNS polls indicated that three centrist or centre-right parties might not succeed in defending their place in the parliament: the Christian Democrats, TOP 09 and the STAN.
The Pirates lost 2.5 percentage points over the past month. Kantar TNS analyst Pavel Ranocha said this drop is most evident with voters under 30, which is the main target group of the Pirates. Among this group, support for the Pirates dropped from 30 to 23 percent.
"It cannot be clearly said in which direction these people are leaving, it is very fragmented. They either say they would not take part in elections or they move to the ODS, the STAN, the Green, the SPD," Ranocha told CT about the young generation dissatisfied with the Pirates who entered parliament for the first time last autumn.
Ranocha said the voters either expects something else from the Pirates and they are disappointed or the Pirates are not good enough in selling the work they are doing.
The poll was conducted among 854 respondents from June 2 to June 22.
Kantar TNS 2018 election models and 2017 election results (in percent):
Party July 18 May 18 April 18 March 18 Feb 18 2017 election
ANO 28.5 27 30.5 29.5 33.0 29.6
ODS 15.5 16 14.5 14.0 12.0 11.3
Pirates 12.0 14.5 14.5 13.5 12.5 10.8
SPD 9.5 9 8.0 7.5 8.5 10.6
KSCM 7.0 7.5 8.0 6.5 6.5 7.8
CSSD 8.0 7 6.5 8.5 7.5 7.3
STAN 5.5 5.5 5.5 6.0 4.5 5.2
TOP 09 3.5 5 4.0 4.5 4.5 5.3
KDU-CSL 5.0 4 5.5 5.0 5.0 5.8
kva/dr
