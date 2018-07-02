Sme: Czech gov't alliance with Communists is evil collaboration
Bratislava, June 29 (CTK) - Communists, like fascists, are nothing but evil and a politician seeking their support is no proper administrator of public affairs but a collaborator with evil, Slovak daily Sme wrote on Friday in reaction to the new Czech minority government relying on the Communists' (KSCM) support.
"One must not speak to fascists, nor must one support their ideas or share a bed with them. In the same way, one must not share a bed with communists," Sme writes.
It labels communists "the heirs of the worst evil the inhuman [communist] dictatorship committed (not only) in our region."
Although some communists have learned to wear suits and they no longer follow five-year plans of economic development, they still remain the same heirs of the abomination that devastated the country and its people's lives, Sme writes, referring to the Czech Republic, which formed one country, Czechoslovakia, together with Slovaks in 1918-1992.
"It is the country of [14th-century Holy Roman Emperor] Charles IV, which we [Slovaks] considered an example for us to follow. A country that established the beginnings of the Slovak university system... That is why it is rather embarrassing to watch the Czech development and teach the Czechs lessons on what is appropriate and what is not," Sme writes.
Thieves have no right to be viewed as entrepreneurs, fraudsters have no right to be admired, and, in the same way, fascists and communists have no right to be viewed - even for a single second - as partners and a part of a public discussion, Sme writes.
Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a minority cabinet of PM Andrej Babis's ANO movement and the Social Democrats (CSSD) on Wednesday. With 93 seats in the 200-seat lower house, the cabinet relies on the KSCM's support.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Praha @ Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
PRAGUE PASS, everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.