New Czech device able to recognise plants, mushrooms from photos
Prague, July 2 (CTK) - Scientists from Czech Technical University in Prague (CVUT) have created a system able to recognise mushrooms and plants species from photos, the CVUT said in a press release on Monday.
The system succeeded at the international competition ExpertLifeCLEF 2018.
Milan Sulc and Jiri Matas, from the Department of Cybernetics of the CVUT Faculty of Electrical Engineering, created an automatic system able to distinguish the species of mushrooms or plants from their shape and colour in photographs.
Lukas Picek, from the Department of Cybernetics of the Faculty of Applied Sciences of University of West Bohemia (ZUC), also took part in the project.
The system is based on deep neural networks and is able to learn and to improve.
At the international competition, the individual systems were competing in the set of 10,000 plants they had to evaluate.
The system of the scientists from CVUT and ZUC gained the first place as it was more accurate than most experts.
Now the scientists from CVUT and CZU are considering two trajectories of their further work.
Either they will develop their own application to recognise plants and mushrooms or they will start offering their know-how to other development workers and providers of online services, CVUT said in its press release.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Praha @ Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
PRAGUE PASS, everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.