Czech politicians differ on Merkel-Seehofer migrant deal
Prague, July 3 (CTK) - The German compromise deal on transit centres that may be founded near the German border makes it clear that those landing in Italy and Greece have no right to choose to live in Germany, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.
Under the deal of German Chancellor Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Merkel agreed with the establishment of transit centres from where the migrants registered elsewhere in the EU will be returned.
Their feud threatened the existence of the German federal government as well as the unity between Merkel's CDU and Seehofer's CSU.
Other Czech politicians evaluated the agreement as a shift in Germany's stance on migrants and a positive affair, while others would prefer a European solution, speaking about complications for tourists and people commuting across the border.
"Germany has made it quite clear that those landing in Italy or Germany have no right to choose to live in Germany. Perhaps Italy and Greece will understand this and close their borders," Babis said.
Social Democrat (CSSD) deputy Ondrej Vesely said the compromise meant a shift in Germany's attitude.
"This means that Germany no longer draws migrants into Europe," Vesely said.
The step will also be a feedback for the countries from which are migrants the coming to Europe.
"It will be clear that there is no longer an open embrace here, that they should not be coming in such numbers," Vesely, a member of the Chamber of Deputies European committee, said.
The return of the migrants will not touch upon the Czech Republic because it is not a country in which they asked for the first time for asylum.
Marek Zenisek, a deputy chairman of TOP 09, said the compromise was solving the internal situation in Germany.
"I expect Austria and perhaps other countries to instal a similar regime. I presume that this will not be any short-term solution. Unfortunately," he added.
"Primarily tourists, the cross-border commuters and hauliers will pay dearly for this," Zenisek said.
Jan Farsky, the chairman of the deputy group of the Mayors and Independents (STAN), said he would prefer a joint European solution.
"If the solution to a European problem is left up to the individual countries, the result will also be more complicated and expensive. I am afraid it will eventually weaken both the EU and the Czech Republic," Farsky said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
