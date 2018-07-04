Thursday, 5 July 2018

TV Nova: Czech hacker charged with blackmailing Babiš

4 July 2018

Ostrava, North Moravia, July 3 (CTK) - A young man from Ostrava has been charged with blackmailing former finance minister Andrej Babis (ANO), current prime minister, and hacking attacks against government websites, Nova TV reported on Tuesday.

The man is suspect of threatening Babis with releasing his private photographs and e-mails unless the electronic registration of sales and parts of laws on gambling are abolished.

According to the prosecutor, the 20-year-old man also took part in hacking attacks against websites of the Czech government and the Agrofert holding, which Babis previously owned.

The hacker faces four years in prison if found guilty.

Czech media reported about the arrest of a young man suspected of blackmailing Babis in 2016. Babis was deputy prime minister and finance minister then. The man allegedly hacked the Facebook account of Babis's daughter and download a few photographs which she shared only with her friends.

