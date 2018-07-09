Czech film makers pleading for Sentsov at Karlovy Vary festival
Karlovy Vary, West Bohemia , July 5 (CTK) - The Czech Film and Television Association (FITES) staged a meeting in support of all persecuted film and other creators and political prisoners, especially of Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, detained in Russia, at the International Film Festival (MFF KV) on Thursday.
In May 2014, the Russian authorities arrested Sentsov and accused him of terrorist conspiracy in Crimea Russia annexed in March 2014. According to the indictment, Sentsov and his associate tried to set on fire two offices in Simferopol.
Sentsov has denied the allegations, calling them fabricated. He said he had been tortured by Russian secret service agents into confession.
In August 2015, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison as a Russian because he was given the Russian citizenship automatically by Russia's acquisition of Crimea, although he does not recognise the annexation, still considering himself a Ukrainian. Sentsov is serving his sentence in Siberia.
Sentsov has been on a hunger strike since mid-May, demanding the release of 64 Ukrainian political prisoners, not his own.
His health condition is worsening.
"Each hour that may shorten his suffering is vital," FITES chairman Martin Vadas on Thursday.
In the Thermal hotel, the MFF KV venue, there are the photos of Sentsov as well as Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov and Iranian film director Jafar Panahi, who has been persecuted by Iranian authorities.
The participants in the festival may sign the appeal Do Not Let Oleh Die.
"We want to pass it to the Russian embassy and representatives of the Czech Republic, asking them to stand up against the regime of Mr Putin and try to save the life of Oleh Sentsov," Vadas said.
Civic groups organise events in support of Sentsov in other European countries, too.
In early July, the deputies for five Czech opposition parties called on Russia to release Sentsov and another 60 imprisoned Ukrainians. The appeal was launched by the Pirates.
"The time is running, but the hope is stronger. The information has appeared that there could be a swap of the people detained in Russia and Ukraine," Adam Cerny, chairman of the Association of Journalists, said.
Serebrennikov has been charged with embezzling 133 million roubles. He is now in a house arrest, but he denies the allegations.
Serebrennikov's latest film The Summer is now screened in Karlovy Vary.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
