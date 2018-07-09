Czech Republic to host European episcopal conference
Velehrad, South Moravia, July 7 (CTK) - A meeting of European episcopal conference, a representation of the Catholic church of the whole of Europe, may be held in the Czech Republic in 2020, Prague Archbishop Cardinal Dominik Duka told journalists on Saturday.
The 114th plenary session of the Czech Bishops Conference (CBK), Duka attended, ended on Saturday.
CBK general secretary Stanislav Pribyl said this was a prestigious affair, to be probably held in Prague.
"Plenary sessions of the European episcopal conferences are usually held at the end of September," Pribyl said.
"We believe that this can be beautifully linked with the Saint Wenceslas national pilgrimage," Pribyl said, adding that the event would be attended by about 35 chairmen of European episcopal conferences.
In 2015, general secretaries of European conferences met in Prague already.
Duka said during the talks of the chairmen of the conferences each of them presents information on the state of the church in a given country.
"Europe as a continent has many problems. It is the problem of dying out, of a large number of arrivals," Duka said, adding that European churches were struggling with many problems, but also took part in charity aid to Third World countries.
