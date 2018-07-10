Social Democrats insist on Poche as foreign minister
Prague, July 9 (CTK) - The Czech Social Democrat (CSSD) board agreed on Monday that its resolution saying that MEP Miroslav Poche is the party's only candidate for the post of foreign minister is still valid, party head Jan Hamacek has told journalists.
Hamacek said he would like to call the party's leadership for later in July.
President Milos Zeman refused to name Poche in the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, arguing with his positive stance on migrants and corruption allegations.
Due to the stalemate, Hamacek, also the interior minister in the coalition government of ANO and the Social Democrats, was empowered with heading the Foreign Ministry temporarily.
"Along with some technicalities, we were dealing with the current political situation," Hamacek said.
"The meeting has resulted in the resolution of the board saying that the resolution of the party leadership speaking about the only candidate for foreign minister is still valid. It is well-known that Poche is the only candidate," Hamacek said.
Hamacek highlighted his earlier words that the party was unable to resolve the situation in a few days' time.
"We are dealing with the situation, we will be dealing with it by talks. Nevertheless, it cannot be expected to be resolved before the confidence vote is taken," Hamacek said.
The vote in the Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for Wednesday.
