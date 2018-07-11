Government to draft schedule for Czech EU presidency in 2022
Prague, July 10 (CTK) - The government has commissioned the work on the schedule of the preparations for the Czech EU presidency in 2022, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told journalists on Tuesday.
The government wants to motivate the Czech staff to be more involved in the work for the EU, Babis said.
He said the presidency was a prestigious affair the Czech Republic must not underestimate.
EU countries rotate in the presidency. The Czech Republic will hold it in the second half of 2022.
Previously, the Czech Republic held the EU presidency in the first half of 2009.
During it it hosted an EU-USA summit with the participation of representatives of 27 EU countries as well as U.S. President Barack Obama.
Babis said the government had discussed the coordination of the preparations for the presidency.
Government spokeswoman Petra Dolezalova said the schedule of the preparations and the concept of the presidency communication should be approved by October.
The Government Office has registered the domain www.eu2022.cz.
"It is vital for us to have our people in European structures because compared with other countries, the number of the employees from the Czech Republic is low," Babis said.
"We do not have people in senior posts either," he added.
The government has accepted a strategy with which to motivate the Czech staff to be more involved in the EU.
"We will have a database of the people with experience from the EU," Babis said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Harley Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration Prague
What's Up Prague: 115 years of Harley Davidson ... have a ride with us and enjoy the Prague celebrations!. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.