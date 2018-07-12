Chamber of Deputies head to visit USA next week
Prague, July 11 (CTK) - The chairman of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Radek Vondracek (ANO), will fly for an official visit to the U.S. Congress next week, Vondracek told journalists on Wednesday.
Vondracek said previously, Czech representatives had received an official invitation to the Congress 23 years ago.
He said during his ten-day trip he wanted to stress the importance of the trans-Atlantic links and to highlight the centenary of Czechoslovakia, to which the Czech community living in the USA in the early 20th century had strongly contributed.
"Our various representatives have visited the Congress and spoken with some committees, but the official invitation by the speaker of the House of Representatives has not materialised for 23 years," Vondracek said.
He said the invitation had come from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, this March, when he was visiting the Czech Republic.
At that time, Ryan delivered a speech in the Chamber of Deputies and along with Vondracek, he signed a declaration referring to close Czech-U.S. relations.
Vondracek's trip will be held between July 16 and 25.
He is scheduled to meet both the Republicans and Democrats from the Congress and to have talks with representatives of its foreign affairs and security and energy committees.
He will also meet United Nations representatives and its Czech staff.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
