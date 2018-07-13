Poll: ANO would win elections in June
Prague, July 12 (CTK) - PM Andrej Babis's ANO would win the elections with 31 percent of the vote, if held in June, and the Civic Democrats (ODS) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) would see their gains slightly rise as against the May election model, according to a CVVM public opinion poll released on Thursday.
The Pirates, the Social Democrats (CSSD) and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) have slightly lost since May, while the Communists' (KSCM) position remains unchanged.
Out of the other parties in parliament, the Mayors and Independents (STAN) would end closely below the 5-percent threshold in June, as would TOP 09, in spite of a slight increase in its voter preferences.
In June, amid the government forming negotiations between ANO and the CSSD, ANO's election gain would be 2 percent higher than in May, while the CSSD's gain would be 2 percent lower.
The CSSD would end third with 11 percent of the vote, similarly to its election models in March and April.
The ODS is the runner-up with 14 percent, one percentage point more than in May.
The KSCM, which helped the ANO-CSSD minority cabinet survive the parliament's confidence vote last night, would end fourth with 10.5 percent, the same result as in May.
The Pirates fell to 10 percent, one percentage point less than in May. Their voter preferences have been steadily slightly declining since the beginning of the year, the CVVM says.
Similarly, the SPD declined from 7.5 percent in May to 6.5 percent in June.
The KDU-CSL saw its preferences increase by 0.5 percent to 6 percent.
STAN and TOP 09 would each gain 4.4 percent in June. For TOP 09, nevertheless, this result means a 1.5-percent rise as against May.
Election turnout would reach 62 percent in June, compared with the 60.8 percent turnout in the October 2017 general election.
The CVVM conducted the poll on 1,078 people on June 16-29.
This year's CVVM election model and their comparison with October 2017 election results (in percent):
Party Model June 2018 Model May 2018 Model April 2018 Model March 2018 Model February 2018 Model January 2018 Elections 2017
ANO 31 29 29 30.5 33.5 30.5 29.64
ODS 14 13 13.5 12.5 10.5 12 11.32
CSSD 11 13 11.5 11 12 12.5 7.27
KSCM 10.5 10.5 10 11 10 8 7.76
Pirates 10 11 12.5 12.5 13 12.5 10.79
SPD 6.5 7.5 7.5 6.5 6.5 7.5 10.64
KDU-CSL 6 5.5 6.5 4.5 3.5 5 5.8
STAN 4.5 4.5 3 4.5 3 3 5.18
TOP 09 4.5 3 4.5 4.5 3.5 4 5.31
Source: CVVM
