Poll: Czechs mistrusting media coverage
London, July 12 (CTK) - A mere 31 percent of Czechs trust the news coverage, according to a poll conducted by the Research Institute of the Study of Journalism (RISJ) of Oxford University in 37 countries of the world and released on Thursday.
People tend to trust most public television channels and the least online media and tabloids.
According to the report on the poll, the media are enjoying the biggest trust, 62 percent, in Finland and Portugal, while it is the least (only one-quarter of the population) in South Korea and Greece.
From the group of the Czech media, the best rating was given to CT 24, the news channel of the public Czech Television. It is closely followed by the Radiozurnal programme of the public Czech Radio (CRo) and the financial paper Hospodarske noviny.
Over 50 percent of world respondents are afraid of "fake news." The biggest fear (85 percent) is in Brazil, the smallest (30 percent) in the Netherlands, while it stands at 43 percent in the Czech Republic.
The study found a falling interest in the Facebook in the sphere of news coverage, but this is not true of the Czech Republic, where the use of the Facebook for these purposes has increased.
Television is still the most important source of news in most of the observed countries, though the number of its viewers has been steadily falling.
On the other hand, there is a rapid growth in the number of those who use the news sent to their cell phones, especially among the young generation.
The readiness to pay for this type news is the biggest in Norway. Last year, 30 percent of its population paid for it. There is the smallest number of its subscribers in Greece (only 6 percent), while in the Czech Republic, 8 percent pay for this kind of news.
