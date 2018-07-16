Czech Constitutional Court important internationally, says head
Brno, July 13 (CTK) - The Czech Constitutional Court (US) has gained an international reputation, as evidenced by its holding the Conference of European Constitutional Courts in Prague in 2020, Pavel Rychetsky, the chairman of the Czech Constitutional Court (US), told journalists on Friday.
The conference will deal with the relation between the protection of human rights according to national constitutions, the European law and international agreements, Rychetsky said.
"All European countries have reached the situation in which national legislations have started interfering in the protection of individual rights within the fight against terrorism," Rychetsky said, adding that he was watching with apprehension the growth in authoritarians' power in some European countries and the crisis of liberal democracy in general.
Under the influence of globalisation and further processes, society has transformed, while mainstream parties, which represented various social groups, did not notice this in time and have been unable to react correspondingly, he added.
"That ship has sailed. Helpless people easily succumb to fear. There is a need of creating it artificially, which is not difficult," he added.
"This may be a social anguish, the fear of migration and the like. This is used by various, really extremist political currents," Rychetsky said.
"The system of liberal democracy has stopped being considered acceptable by a large part of society. This part of society is looking for a different solution to its hopeless situation," he added.
The international community should not yield in the protection of freedoms, Rychetsky said.
"The cause of the protection of human rights and values is actually the last common value which remains to us," he added.
