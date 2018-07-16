Thursday, 19 July 2018

OECD head to present Czech economy assessment in Prague

ČTK |
16 July 2018

Prague, July 15 (CTK) - Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria arrives in Prague on Sunday to present the regular economic survey of the Czech Republic, inclucing the development in the past two years, and meet Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) on Monday.

The talks between Gurria and Babis will also be attended by Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO), Finance Minister Alena Schillerova and Health Minister Adam Vojtech (both for ANO).

Gurria also plans to meet CNB central bank Governor governor Jiri Rusnok and representatives of the Confederation of Industry and the Czech Technology Agency.

"The talks will focus on the development of the world economy, the government plans in the economic policy and major recommendations for the Czech Republic ensuing from the current economic survey," said the Government Office press section.

Along with traditional economic spheres and the country's development, the OECD economic survey this year also deals with the health care sector and labour and social affairs.

Besides, the OECD and government representatives will discuss the results that the Czech Republic has achieved in the environment protection. The country has undergone a similar assessment of environmental indicators twice, in the reports for 1997-1999 and 2004-2005.

The OECD regularly prepares surveys for its member countries, in which is assesses their macroeconomic situation. The OECD issued its previous survey of the Czech Republic in 2016.

The OECD, founded in 1961, associates 35 highly advanced countries. The Czech Republic joined it in 1995. Its mission is to boost the economic growth, harmonise development aid, raise employment and living standards and expand trade, but also to suppress discriminatory practices.

