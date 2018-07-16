OECD head to present Czech economy assessment in Prague
Prague, July 15 (CTK) - Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria arrives in Prague on Sunday to present the regular economic survey of the Czech Republic, inclucing the development in the past two years, and meet Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) on Monday.
The talks between Gurria and Babis will also be attended by Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO), Finance Minister Alena Schillerova and Health Minister Adam Vojtech (both for ANO).
Gurria also plans to meet CNB central bank Governor governor Jiri Rusnok and representatives of the Confederation of Industry and the Czech Technology Agency.
"The talks will focus on the development of the world economy, the government plans in the economic policy and major recommendations for the Czech Republic ensuing from the current economic survey," said the Government Office press section.
Along with traditional economic spheres and the country's development, the OECD economic survey this year also deals with the health care sector and labour and social affairs.
Besides, the OECD and government representatives will discuss the results that the Czech Republic has achieved in the environment protection. The country has undergone a similar assessment of environmental indicators twice, in the reports for 1997-1999 and 2004-2005.
The OECD regularly prepares surveys for its member countries, in which is assesses their macroeconomic situation. The OECD issued its previous survey of the Czech Republic in 2016.
The OECD, founded in 1961, associates 35 highly advanced countries. The Czech Republic joined it in 1995. Its mission is to boost the economic growth, harmonise development aid, raise employment and living standards and expand trade, but also to suppress discriminatory practices.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
5 TOP BEER places LOCALS go in Prague (What's up Prague)
What's Up Prague, the sun is out and its hot in town ... Want a nice fresh and cold beer? Join Anna on her tour around Prague to visit 5 TOP BEER places where locals enjoy some of Prague's best beer!. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.