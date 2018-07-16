Okamura re-elected SPD leader for another three years
Prague, July 14 (CTK) - Czech lower house deputy chairman Tomio Okamura defended his post of the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) chairman at the election conference on Saturday and he will lead the movement for another three years, SDP deputy chairman Radim Fiala has said.
Okamura gained 150 votes out of 152, Fiala added.
One delegate voted against him, while Okamura, who had no rival candidate, did not vote.
Fiala, who is also the SPD group head, defended his post of deputy chairman as well. He got 149 votes.
MP Radovan Vich was elected a new member of the close leadership, receiving 138 votes. He replaced Miloslav Rozner who was not defending his post. He said he would like to fully devote his time to leading the SPD South Bohemia regional organisation.
MPs Jaroslav Holik (140 votes) and Radek Rozvoral (137 votes) were re-elected the SPD leadership members.
The conference delegates were voting on these five candidates only.
Okamura said earlier on Saturday that the regions had also nominated MP Tereza Hythova for the leadership. However, she gave up her candidacy, saying she was completing her studies.
The SPD's priority for the nearest future is to prepare for the autumn local and Senate elections, Okamura said.
Rozvoral and Holik were entrusted with the election preparation.
In the final resolution, the conference called on the SPD members to do their utmost for the movement's success in the local elections and to promote its programme.
The SPD will also focus on the election to the European Parliament (EP) to be held next spring.
Okamura said representatives of the patriotic parties should gain as many seats in the EP as possible to be able to reform the EU into a group of free nations.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
