Thursday, 19 July 2018

Babiš criticises distribution of 450 migrants among EU states

ČTK |
17 July 2018

Prague, July 16 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis does not consider it correct of France, Germany, Malta, Portugal and Spain to accept each part of the 450 migrants from the boat rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, he said after meeting OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria on Monday.

The above countries' decision will motivate people-smugglers, Babis (ANO) said.

The Italian government permitted the migrants' disembarkment after the five countries each pledged to accept 50 of them.

According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, further migrants might be accepted by Belgium.

Prague said at the weekend that it will not comply with Italy's request in this respect.

Babis on Monday repeated that he does not consider the EU states' decision to accept the migrants correct.

"In doing so, we motivate the people-smuggling mafia to send further illegal migrants to Europe," he said, adding that the EU, on the contrary, should send out a signal showing that it cannot accept illegal migrants.

Babis would solve the situation by preventing boats with migrants from leaving Africa.

He said he also supports the EU's agreements with north African countries and the countries of the migrants' origin.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.