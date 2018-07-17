Chamber of Deputies head starts visit to USA
Prague, July 16 (CTK) - The chairman of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Radek Vondracek (ANO), will meet the Czech community and see the U.S. Congress and the United Nations headquarters during his official ten-day visit to the USA he started Monday.
Vondracek was invited to the USA by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, this March, when he was in the Czech Republic.
At that time, Ryan delivered a speech in the Chamber of Deputies and along with Vondracek, he signed a declaration referring to close Czech-U.S. relations.
Vondracek's trip lasts until July 25.
He is scheduled to meet both the Republicans and Democrats from the Congress and to have talks with representatives of its foreign affairs and security and energy committees.
"I will conduct the vital talks in the Congress to which a Czech politician was invited after 23 years," Vondracek said online on Monday.
He will also meet United Nations representatives and its Czech staff.
Vondracek will also visit Chicago, which has a large Czech community, and the state Wisconsin.
He said during his trip he wanted to stress the importance of the trans-Atlantic links and to highlight the centenary of Czechoslovakia, to which the Czech community living in the USA in the early 20th century had strongly contributed.
Vondracek said earlier the current tension between Washington and Europe over trade would not benefit anyone. He said a trade war would have no winner.
