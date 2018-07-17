Poll: Lower house faces lowest public trust
Prague, July 16 (CTK) - The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Czech parliament, faces and has long faced the lowest public trust of all constitutional institutions, according to a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) in June and released on Monday.
The trust in President Milos Zeman has not changed since May and remains at 51 percent.
Mayors and local authorities enjoy the highest confidence, though it has slightly dropped month-on-month.
The poll shows that 62 percent of respondents trust mayors, which is just 1 percentage point less than in May, while public confidence in local authorities dropped by 2 percentage points to 61 percent.
On the contrary, trust in regional governors increased by 3 percentage points to 44 percent and trust in regional assemblies remains the same (45 percent).
In June, 34 percent of the polled trusted the outgoing ANO minority government of ANO chairman Andrej Babis, which was 1 percentage point more than in May.
Trust in the Senate, the upper house, has increased by 2 percentage points to 31 percent, while that in the Chamber of Deputies has not changed since May and is still 28 percent, the lowest level of all constitutional institutions.
Only 19 percent of people were satisfied with the current political situation in the Czech Republic in June, which is, however, 4 percentage points more than in May, while 49 percent were dissatisfied, 3 percentage points less than in May, and 28 percent were undecided.
The poll was conducted on a sample of more than 1000 respondents over 15 from June 16 to 29.
