Archive to acquire broadcasting rights to Patočka recordings
Prague, July 17 (CTK) - The Jan Patocka Archive will gain the broadcasting rights for the only existing TV recordings with Jan Patocka, the late Czech thinker and dissident, from the Prague-seated French Institute that will pay for them to the French National Audiovisual Institute, the French embassy said on Tuesday.
It told CTK that French ambassador Roland Galharague will hand the contract on the transfer of the rights to Ivan Chvatik, director of the Jan Patocka Archive, next Tuesday.
Czech academicians tried to gain the broadcasting rights for these several film materials in the past five years, the embassy said.
The Jan Patocka Archive, supported by Charles University and the Czech Academy of Sciences, gathers manuscripts, pictures and other documents linked with Patocka's life and work.
"The Archive maintains the intellectual and moral heritage of Jan Patocka, and is therefore entitled to own these films and also acquire the rights to use them within its activities," the French embassy in Prague said.
Patocka (1907-1977) was one of the most significant Czech 20th-century thinkers, dealing with the philosophy of history, Czech literature, arts and culture.
He was forced to leave Prague's Charles university three times. First, due to the Nazis, second, he was ousted for ideological reasons in 1950 and third, the hardline communist regime forced him to retire in 1972.
In the 1970s, he came close to political dissidents and became one of the first three spokespersons for the Charter 77 pro-democracy movement. He died in March 1977 of heart and brain failure following an 11-hour interrogation by the communist secret police (StB).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
5 TOP BEER places LOCALS go in Prague (What's up Prague)
What's Up Prague, the sun is out and its hot in town ... Want a nice fresh and cold beer? Join Anna on her tour around Prague to visit 5 TOP BEER places where locals enjoy some of Prague's best beer!. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.