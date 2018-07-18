Sculptor creating first "habitable statue" in Czechia
Ceske Budejovice, South Bohemia, July 17 (CTK) - Sculptor Michal Trpak is creating the first "habitable statue" in the Czech Republic, an organically shaped building that will serve as an annex to a dental surgery and a lab in Ceske Budejovice, he has told CTK.
The three-storey building near a small weir on the Malse River is to be completed by the end of the year.
The round windows of the sculptor's building evoke a ship cabin. The entrance is shaped as a mouth, which is connected with the dentist's office to be situated inside.
The whole form is organic, said Trpak, 36, who organises the 11th Art in Town sculpture display in Ceske Budejovice this year.
His original concrete building consists of a cellar and two floors - the first will house a dentist's office and the other a laboratory.
Trpak found inspiration in nature and this is why he uses soft lines and shapes. He said his favourite architects were Antoni Gaudi, Javier Senosiain and Peter Vetsch.
"I was modelling it like a sculpture. It was created in a different way compared to how architects are working. They make a 2D model first on the paper that they transfer into a 3D model. I used the opposite procedure, more like a sculptor. I created a house model of clay that I was transforming into a digital 3D model of which sections and ground plans were made," Trpak said.
A wall of the new building is decorated with Trpak's sculpture of a fly, which the owner bought earlier.
The Art in Town event offers 45 works by 31 artists at 12 places in South Bohemia, for instance, in Ceske Budejovice, Hluboka, Veseli nad Luznici, Lipno, Cerna in the Sumava locality, Temelin, Tyn nad Vltavou, the chateau in Kolodeje nad Luznici and on Klet Mountain.
This exhibition was one of the first of its kind displaying sculpture in public space in the Czech Republic. It inspired similar events in Prague, Trutnov, east Bohemia, Kromeriz, south Moravia, and Plzen, west Bohemia.
Trpak is now presenting his works abroad as well, in Agueda, Portugal, and in Paris.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
5 TOP BEER places LOCALS go in Prague (What's up Prague)
What's Up Prague, the sun is out and its hot in town ... Want a nice fresh and cold beer? Join Anna on her tour around Prague to visit 5 TOP BEER places where locals enjoy some of Prague's best beer!. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.