Minister: Germany not planning changed regime on its Czech border
Prague, July 18 (CTK) - Germany does not plan to change the regime on its border with the Czech Republic over illegal migration, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (Social Democrats, CSSD) tweeted after a phone call with his German counterpart Horst Seehofer on Wednesday.
Hamacek and Seehofer agreed on the need to protect the EU outer border.
Bavaria, one of the two German lands bordering on the Czech Republic, wants to check the German-Austrian and German-Czech borders with the aim to prevent illegal migration.
"I talked with German Interior Minister Seehofer by phone on Wednesday. He assured me that Germany would not plan changes of the regime along our border. We shared the opinion that the protection of the outer border was of key importance. We agreed that Horst Seehofer would arrive in Prague where we would discuss fight against illegal migration," Hamacek said.
In the past, Seehofer talked about the possibility to establish transit centres on German borders where officers would halt the asylum seeks for whose asylum proceedings another EU country was responsible and return them to this country.
Bavaria has also formed its own border police to check migrants along the border with Austria and the Czech Republic. However, the Bavarian police will have to do so only with the federal authorities' consent or based on their request and will not be authorised to return migrants from the border, Seehofer said.
