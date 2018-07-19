Saturday, 21 July 2018

Zeman believes in agreement on soft Brexit

19 July 2018

Prague, July 18 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman believes that Britain and the European Union reach agreement and their talks will end with the soft Brexit alternative to create no obstacles to the free exchange of people, capital, commodities and information, he said in an interview with CTK on Wednesday.

He is of the view that the recent departures of the Brexit and foreign affairs secretaries from the British government were caused by disputes about Brexit.

Zeman said he can see a conflict between "the hard and soft Brexit" proponents behind the British government quake last week.

"It depends on how the European Union and the British government will agree. As a Czech president I would naturally wish that, except for the English Channel, there would be no significant barriers between Britain and the EU to worsen the mutual situation," Zeman said.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson resigned over a conflict concerning the Brexit plan, which PM Theresa May presented. He followed Brexit Secretary David Davis and his first deputy Steve Baker. All are followers of the hard Brexit without strong compromises with Brussels.

Zeman hopes that the soft Brexit will win and that the EU and Britain will finally agree on this.

"I believe in soft Brexit that will create no substantial obstacles to the four freedoms, that is the exchange of people, capital, goods and information," he told CTK.

