Art-decorated bicycles to be at bikesharers' disposal in Prague
Prague, July 19 (CTK) - Bikes decorated by Czech artists will appear in Prague streets within the city bikesharing system in the next two months, a project the Zdenek Sklenar Gallery and the Rekola firm have prepared in support of the Endowment Fund of Pediatric Oncology, they told journalists on Thursday.
Nikola Bukajova, from the gallery, told journalists that the Artbike project will offer bicycles decorated by David Hanvald, Marek Cihal and Josef Achrer.
"A bike is the optimal means of physical exercise for those who spend most of their time sitting, office employees and students. In addition, by using bikesharing, you contribute to the smart development of your city, which uses the data on bike rides to improve its infrastructure planning," Magda Zichackova said on behalf of the organisers.
Artbike is a small contribution to boosting the arts outside exhibition rooms, which people can daily meet in the streets, for example, the authors say.
The art-decorated bikes will be a part of the daily bikesharing offer and can be hired by both Praguers and tourists for quick movement around the city.
The system enables to hire a bike online. The bikes are equipped with the GPS.
