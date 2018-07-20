Fewer centenarians live in Czechia
Prague, July 19 (CTK) - The number of centenarians has been permanently decreasing in the Czech Republic since the end of 2014 and 457 people aged 100 or more, 399 women and 58 men, lived in the country last month, the Czech Social Security Authority (CSSZ) said in a press release on Thursday.
The CSSZ said previously the decrease was caused by a generation gap due to World War One.
Two women celebrated their 108th birthday, being the oldest persons in the country. One lived in South Moravia and the other in Prague. The oldest man was 105 years old and he lived in the South Moravia Region. Most centenarians, 83, lived in Prague.
The data are based on the number of centenarians among the seniors to whom the CSSZ pays pensions.
In the second part of the year, further 110 Czechs may celebrate their 100th birthday. The country has a population of 10.5 million.
The number of centenarians reached over 700 in late 2014, while two years ago it dropped under 600 and last autumn under 500. The CSSZ has been providing these data for every quarter of a year since 2011.
