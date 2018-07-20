Saturday, 21 July 2018

MfD: New movement wants to support young talented Roma

ČTK |
20 July 2018

Prague, July 19 (CTK) - The new Movement of Roma Students wants to support young Roma people in Ostrava, north Moravia, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote on Thursday.

Its leader Vladimir Cermak, 22, says the movement founders want mainly to seek support for Roma children in their studies and help Roma secondary school and university graduates to seek jobs and run business.

Cermak has gained a BC degree at the College of Entrepreneurship and Law, majoring in entrepreneurship and management in trade and services, and he is to continue in the MA programme in the autumn. Besides, he si running business in the construction industry.

"We do not want people from the majority society to perceive us as a social problem only. This is why we will focus on talented children who want to study, and we will primarily provide advice for them, but also financial aid. We will try to gain more money for them from Roma businesspeople and other sources, including European subsidies, for them," Cermak told MfD.

Jiri Navratil, deputy to the Moravia-Silesia governor in charge of social sphere and a member of the Government Council for Roma Affairs, has already promised support for the new movement.

Its partner is the Association of Roma Businesspeople and Associations in Ostrava, MfD adds.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.