Poll: Trust in ombudsman, Constitutional Court dropping
Prague, July 19 (CTK) - The Czech public trust in the Constitutional Court (US), ombudsman and the Supreme Audit Office (NKU) has decreased in the past six months, according to the latest poll of the Public Opinion Research Institute (CVVM) released on Thursday.
In the case of the US, confidence decreased by 4 percentage points to 58 percent, while trust in the NKU reached 53 percent, which is 3 percentage lower, and the ombudsman has lost 6 percentage points being trusted by 48 percent.
Trust in all three institutions is rising with the respondents' higher completed education. Prague inhabitants also assess them considerably more positively than other people.
"In the case of the US, people from Bohemia express a relatively higher trust in the US than those from Moravia," the CVVM says.
When it comes to political preferences, leftists show lower trust in the US than right-wingers.
Those who trust these three institutions, also more often express confidence in other constitutional institutions, such as the government, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, regional and local authorities, regional governors and mayors, with the exception of those who trust the president.
"There is a considerably higher share of those who definitely trust the selected institutions as well as those who definitely mistrust them among the people who definitely trust the president," the CVVM pollsters say.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 1078 respondents on June 16-29.
