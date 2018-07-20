Tennis player Karolína Plíšková marries her manager
Prague/Monaco, July 19 (CTK) - Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, who was world number one among women last summer, has married her manager, TV sport moderator Michal Hrdlicka, she announced on Twitter.
Pliskova, 26, is number nine in WTA rankings now.
Hrdlicka, 29, proposed marriage to her last year.
According to the Czech tabloid Blesk, Piskova's twin sister Kristyna, also a tennis player, was her witness. The wedding was modest and Hrdlicka's daughter from his previous relationship attended it, Blesk wrote on its website on Thursday.
