Tour de France trophies resemble outstretched bird wings

Lindava, North Bohemia, July 19 (CTK) - The glass trophies for the winners of the Tour de France famous cycling race, which will end in ten days, look like outstretched wings of a bird, Peter Olah, who has been designing the trophies for the race since 2011, told CTK during their production in Lindava on Thursday.
Three trophies are crystal and the one for the point competition winner who traditionally wears a green jersey is green, Olah said in the glass manufacturer, Ajeto Lasvit Lindava.
The crystal trophies will go to the overall winner, the best young rider and the winner of the mountains classification.
Each trophy is about 60 centimetres high and weighs some four kilogrammes.
The trophy's shape has remained the same in the past years but its final processing and decoration has been different every year.
The vertical shape of the vase reminds of a cycling race, in which a number of contestants take part but favourites gradually emerge from the crowd and only one becomes the winner, said Olah, who is a designer of the Skoda Auto car maker.
Skoda Auto has been a partner of Tour de France for 15 years.
The annual race began one week later than usual this year because of the recent football World Cup whose final was played in Russia on July 15.
Three Czech riders took part in the race last year - Roman Kreuziger, Zdenek Stybar and Ondrej Cink. This year the country has no representative in the peloton.
