Egyptian killing Czech woman may be certified as insane
Prague, July 20 (CTK) - The Egyptian man who stabbed a Czech woman in Hurghada, who succumbed to the injuries, last year suffers from brain dysfunction and will be probably certified as insane, the Foreign Ministry told CTK on Friday, referring to information from Egyptian charge d’affaires Rany Mohie-Eldin.
On July 14, 2017, the Egyptian assaulter stabbed to death two German tourists, women aged 56 and 65 years, on a hotel beach in the Egyptian seaside resort Hurghada and injured another four foreign tourists with a knife, including a 36-year-old Czech who died a few days later.
Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Smolek called for Mohie-Eldin on Friday.
The ministry says the diplomat did not rule out compensation for the family of the killed Czech woman.
Daily Lidove noviny (LN) reported about the meeting at the Foreign Ministry and the possible insanity of the Egyptian perpetrator.
The Egyptian diplomat said the medical reports worked out for the expert opinions indicated that the assaulter suffered from brain dysfunction and this is why he would be certified as insane.
"At the same time, doctors found him dangerous to his surroundings. The attacker is now in a detention facility where he will stay until the court verdict that must officially confirm the results of the doctors' reports on the assaulter's insanity and mental health," the ministry says in a press release.
According to the Egyptian charge d'affaires, the court will most likely confirm the results of the expert opinions and order an institutional treatment of the perpetrator.
"In such a case, no penal court proceedings with him would be launched," the ministry writes.
Egypt did not rule out a compensation, the form of which would depend on the court ruling about the attacker's legal insanity.
Shortly after the attack, Czech diplomacy asked Egypt to investigate the attack. Then foreign minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) sent a note to the Egyptian ambassador, in which he asked for compensation for the family of the killed Czech woman and for her autopsy protocol.
