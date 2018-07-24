People must not make fires in Prague due to drought
Prague, July 23 (CTK) - The authorities in Prague and the surrounding region, Central Bohemia, on Monday issued a ban on making fire in forests and other risky places to avoid wildfires due to long-term drought.
Smoking has been banned in forests as well.
Forecasters warned that the dry, hot weather will continue and rains and storms would be only short and local.
This year, the months of April and May have been the hottest in the last 58 years. Last month has been the fifth hottest June in this period of time.
This month will probably also be hotter than is the standard in July. Temperatures are to be up to 30 degrees Centigrade and they will be tropical days and nights.
Czech firefighters said the most frequent causes of fires they had to put out were human neglect, technical defects of vehicles and machines. Cigarette stubs and campfires cause fires of grass and forests.
So far, Czech firefighters have been caused to 1793 fires in July, their spokeswoman Nicole Zaoralova said.
