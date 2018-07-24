Turkish supreme court upholds verdict imposed on two Czechs
Prague/Ankara, July 23 (CTK) - The Turkish supreme appeals court has upheld the 75-month prison sentence imposed on two Czechs, Marketa Vselichova and Miroslav Farkas, who were punished for cooperation with the Kurdish militia, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova told CTK on Monday.
The two Czechs cannot appeal the verdict in Turkey anymore, but they may file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, she said.
The Czech Foreign Ministry received the news from the lawyers of Vselichova and Farkas.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters that the Czech authorities would try to get involved in the case.
Vselichova and Farkas were arrested in Turkey in November 2016. They were sent to prison for cooperation with the People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation.
The Czechs claimed they were humanitarian activists, heading for Iraq to establish a field hospital there.
If the complaint is filed with the European Court of Human Rights, the Czech Republic may join it, Valentova said. However, it cannot be anticipated whether the Strasbourg court would accept it, she added.
She said Czech diplomats would keep following the case.
Deputy Justice Minister Martin Smolek asked for a meeting with representatives of the Turkish foreign and justice ministries.
Babis also mentioned the activity of Czech diplomacy.
He said he would like to consult Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also heading the Foreign Ministry, on the case first. "We will definitely try to get involved through some channels of ours. I am not able to say how for the moment," Babis added.
Vselichova and Farkas are kept in a prison in Van in southeast Turkey.
Valentova said their physical condition is good and their families are in contact with the Czech consul.
