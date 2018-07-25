KDU-ČSL wants workers from small villages to pay lower insurance
Prague, July 24 (CTK) - The Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) want to introduce reduced social insurance payments for some employees from the smallest Czech municipalities in order to help stop the trend within which people move out of the small villages.
Under a bill proposed by the KDU-CSL, employees from the smallest municipalities whose salary is up to 150 percent of the average wage would pay social insurance reduced by 500 crowns a month.
The change might concern approximately 233,000 people from 1850 villages and the state would annually receive 1.4 billion crowns less in social insurance due to it, the Christian Democrats said.
The bill is yet to be submitted to the government and parliament.
"We can see the trend of an increase in the number of municipalities with a population of over 500 and the number of their inhabitants and a permanent decrease in the number of municipalities with a population under 500 and the number of their inhabitants," the authors of the bill headed by KDU-CSL deputy chairman Marian Jurecka write.
From 2001 to 2015, the number of villages with up to 200 inhabitants dropped by 118 and their population fell by 18,380. The number of municipalities with 200 to 500 inhabitants decreased by 35 and their population fell by 8,480 in the given period of time.
The smallest municipalities face high unemployment, the KDU-CSL writes.
