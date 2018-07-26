Czech pilot starts his flight around the world in small plane
Prague, July 25 (CTK) - Czech aerobatic pilot Roman Kramarik started his flight around the world with the small Cessna P210N plane at the Tocna airfield on the outskirts of Prague and he wants to complete his journey in 46 days and arrive back home on September 8.
Kramarik planned his journey for several months. It is to have 20 stopovers and be part of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.
He said the Cessna needed a special type of fuel which is available only in some places, which limited him in the choice of stopovers.
He said small planes are welcome in some countries like the United States and the Czech Republic, while flying over others like Russia or China is problematic.
Kramarik said he expects to deal with adverse weather, for example in India which he will visit during the monsoon season and the Aleutian Islands which are known for low-level clouds that complicate landing.
Kramarik is to spend 150 hours in the air.
He said he believes his journey will be the first independent flight around the world by a Czech pilot.
Kramarik plans to stop in places connected with Czech history. He wants to report about his travels on social networking sites and the Czech Radio (CRo) public broadcaster.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
