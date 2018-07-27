People may relive foundation of Czechoslovakia in town squares
Prague, July 26 (CTK) - The Experience It Again project, which its organisers presented on Thursday, wants to bring people back to the year 1918 within the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.
A number of events will be held in the squares of about 20 Czech towns in September and October.
The "road show" project will open in Hodonin, the home town of first Czechoslovak President Tomas Garrigue Masaryk (1850-1937) in southeast Moravia close to the Slovak border, on September 7.
It will end in Pardubice, east Bohemia, on October 28, the day when the independent state was established.
Events preceding the foundation of the Czechoslovak state will be presented within the project, including virtual tours of history, period costumes, Masaryk's favourite food or a typical lesson at school 100 years ago, Lukas Nadvornik, from the organising Media Park firm, said.
He said people will be for example able to take a virtual tour of the study room of later finance minister Alois Rasin in which October 28, 1918 was set as the date for the declaration of independence.
Czechoslovakia split in two countries, the Czech and Slovak republics, in 1993.
