Prague team develops drone guarding places against other drones
Prague, July 26 (CTK) - Researchers from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of the Czech Technical University (CVUT) in Prague presented on Thursday a special drone that they have developed for the protection of government buildings, power plants, industrial premises and sport arenas against drone attacks.
The research team's head Martin Saska said the new drones already can operate and the work on them is being finalised.
However, the guarding drones cannot be used in the Czech Republic since the present legislation does not allow for the flight of autonomous aircraft.
Saska said negotiations about the required changes in law are led with the Czech Civic Aviation Authority.
The researchers developed the DeDrone system protecting premises against autonomous planes and helicopters for the 601 firm that sells the system.
The DeDrone system can reveal an unmanned aircraft and localise it, but it is still unable to eliminate the revealed drone until now. The research team is working on a mechanism that would catch the drone in a net or disable it.
No protection system in the world has been able to do this until now, Saska said.
Millions of crowns were invested in the development of the DeDrone system and the construction of one model costs approximately 100,000 crowns. It is still too early to estimate the price of the final product, he said.
