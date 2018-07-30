Babiš: Estonian PM Ratas to visit Prague in November
Salzburg, Austria, July 27 (CTK special correspondent) - Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas plans to come to Prague in November and his visit will focus on the digitisation of civil service, Czech PM Andrej Babis said after his bilateral talks with Ratas in Salzburg on Friday.
"I would like to jointly organise a conference about digitisation because Estonia is known for its digital economy. The country operates in a way we would wish to operate," Babis said.
Babis invited Ratas to the Czech Republic on Friday.
Ratas and Babis arrived in Salzburg at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Austria presides over the Council of the EU in the second half of 2018.
Estonia has focused on digitisation for a long time. During its EU presidency in the second half of 2017, Estonia organised an EU summit on digitisation. PM Bohuslav Sobotka, Babis's predecessor in the post, represented Czechia at the Tallin Digital Summit last September.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport Rescue and Fire Brigade (PRAGUE PASS)
PRAGUE PASS ... The maybe HOTTEST topic so far, join Eli on her visit to the Prague Airport Rescue and Fire Brigade ... not for techies only! This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.