Wednesday, 1 August 2018

Babiš: Estonian PM Ratas to visit Prague in November

ČTK |
30 July 2018

Salzburg, Austria, July 27 (CTK special correspondent) - Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas plans to come to Prague in November and his visit will focus on the digitisation of civil service, Czech PM Andrej Babis said after his bilateral talks with Ratas in Salzburg on Friday.

"I would like to jointly organise a conference about digitisation because Estonia is known for its digital economy. The country operates in a way we would wish to operate," Babis said.

Babis invited Ratas to the Czech Republic on Friday.

Ratas and Babis arrived in Salzburg at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Austria presides over the Council of the EU in the second half of 2018.

Estonia has focused on digitisation for a long time. During its EU presidency in the second half of 2017, Estonia organised an EU summit on digitisation. PM Bohuslav Sobotka, Babis's predecessor in the post, represented Czechia at the Tallin Digital Summit last September.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.