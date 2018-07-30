PM: Government to deal with H-system bankruptcy case
Horomerice near Prague, July 29 (CTK) - The Czech government will deal with the H-system case and ask the respective bodies to check this housing project's bankruptcy proceedings, PM Andrej Babis (ANO) said on Sunday after a meeting with the Svatopluk cooperative, associating some of the former H-system clients.
"The story is shocking... We as the government will definitely deal with the case and ask the respective bodies to look into these things," said Babis.
A meeting between representatives of Svatopluk and H-System bankruptcy administrator Josef Monsport will take place on Monday, with Babis attending it as a mediator.
Babis stressed that he had been asked to participate in the talks by the cooperative representatives.
The Supreme Court (NS) has ruled lately that the Svatopluk housing cooperative members must leave their flats in eight houses in Horomerice, which they completed on their own after H-System went bankrupt, within a month of the court verdict's effect. The court complied with Monsport who would like to sell the flats in Horomerice in order to compensate all the damaged clients.
The cooperative will submit an offer to purchase the real estate concerned for 10.5 million crowns at the Monday meeting with Monsport, Martin Junek told CTK on behalf of the cooperative after its one-hour meeting on Sunday.
The cooperative also said in its statement that it had always cared for the protection of its clients' investments.
The NS declared the rent contracts between the Svatopluk cooperative and the dwellers void, since Svatopluk had completed a developer project on the H-System plots, thereby actually investing money in another owner's property.
The NS verdict affects some 60 families who sharply disagree with it and refuse to leave their flats.
In total, some 1000 people were damaged in the H-system case.
Part of the damaged H-system clients established Svatopluk in October 1997 with the aim to complete their housing even with further investments. Then bankruptcy administrator Karel Kudlacek permitted them to do so under certain conditions. However, Monsport called on them to leave the real estate to enable their sale.
The lower-level courts in Prague previously dismissed Monsport's lawsuit against the Svatopluk members, among others because it was contrary to good morals. However, the NS was of the opposite view.
