Polish miner dies in Czech coal mine, collapses during shift
Ostrava, North Moravia, July 27 (CTK) - A Polish miner suffered a collapse and died during a shift in the underground of the CSM coal mine in Stonava near Karvina, north Moravia, on Thursday night, OKD mining company spokesman Ivo Celechovsky told CTK on Friday.
"The indisposition of a Polish miner from a supplier's firm was reported to the company's control station shortly before 19:00 (on Thursday). A crew from the main mining rescue station was sent there immediately. The doctor on duty stated the Polish miner's death and said he had no signs of any external injury," Celechovsky said.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Another Polish miner died in a mine in the vicinity of Karvina in January.
The tragic accident occurred during the transport of employees. When a 52-year-old man, who worked as an aide to the engine driver, did not arrive with a group of miners in the destination, a search for him was launched. His dead body was found near a transport path.
Two people died in the OKD mines in each of the years 2016 and 2017.
