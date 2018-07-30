Prague postage stamp exhibition to show rare Bombay Cover
Prague, July 29 (CTK) - The "Bombay Cover" envelope with two Red Mauritius stamps, one of the most valuable philatelic items in the world, and other rarities will be displayed at the upcoming Praga 2018 World Stamp Exhibition in Prague, Czech Philatelists' Association deputy head Vit Vanicek has told CTK.
On the occasion of this event, the Czech Post Office will issue a book of stamps with a motive of the Bombay Cover.
The original envelope with two Red Mauritius stamps was bought by a Czech investor who had already owned the two most valuable stamps in the world. He has the largest series of the Mauritius stamps.
The British Queen's collection includes a Blue Mauritius, but as a single stamp only, Vanicek said.
The owner of the priceless stamps remains anonymous. Information emerged previously saying he planned to reveal his identity exactly at the Praga 2018, starting on August 15. However, he would not do so, according to reliable sources.
The Czech investor bought a Red and a Blue Mauritius earlier in 2016. The prize was never published, but the media speculated about the sum of about 100 million crowns.
The stamps, issued on Mauritius Island in 1847, belong to the world's oldest.
The same investor purchased the Bombay Cover or Bombay Letter for 2.4 million euros last year.
Its only "rival" is Bordeaux Cover featuring both a Blue and a Red Mauritius.
Since the valuable stamps were bought by an investor, there is a chance that they might appear in the market again, Vanicek said.
Czech Philatelists' Association reminds that the core of the Praga 2018 World Stamp Exhibition is its competition.
However, its organisers will most likely not present the most valuable Czechoslovak postage stamp from 1919, allegedly over a dispute between its owner and the exhibition organisational committee.
