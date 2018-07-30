Prague's hospital director resigns after talks with minister
Prague, July 27 (CTK) - Ivan Oliva resigned as director of Prague's Na Homolce Hospital after his talks with Health Minister Adam Vojtech (for ANO) about an audit of the hospital's contracts on Friday, the Czech Television reported on Friday.
Vojtech told CT that he discussed the conclusions the check of purchases and public tenders that the ministry carried out in the hospital. Vojtech said Oliva resigned and "the matter is closed for me."
Daily Pravo wrote on Thursday that the check revealed invalid contracts worth more than 400 million crowns. The hospital dismissed this.
Vojtech criticised the management of the hospital which is supervised by his ministry already before. In January, he cut the management's bonuses because the hospital continued to make purchases through its subsidiary to avoid declaring public tenders.
The Pirate Party pointed to the problem then.
Vojtech said he would consider personnel changes unless the practice changed by March.
The Supreme Audit Office criticised the hospital's purchases as well.
Earlier this year, Vojtech dismissed Ostrava University Hospital director Svatopluk Nemecek, Prague's Na Bulovce director Andrea Vrbovska and her successor in the post, Frantisek Novak.
