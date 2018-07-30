Soldier shot in head in Vyškov army centre dies in hospital
Prague, July 27 (CTK) - A 26-year Czech soldier on Friday died in the Brno University Hospital to which he was transported with a serious injury from Vyskov, south Moravia, on Thursday, Jindrich Plescher, from the General Staff press section, has told CTK.
The soldier was shot in the head. He was a corporal from the Vyskov Garrison, not a new recruit or professional soldier on training in the Training Command - Military Academy, which is also seated in Vyskov near Brno.
The military did not provide any further information. It only said the military police were dealing with the case.
