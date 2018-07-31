Czech ambassadors to change in Australia, Azerbaijan, Slovenia
Prague, July 30 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will have new ambassadors in Australia, Azerbaijan and Slovenia, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed to CTK.
Current ambassador to Japan, Tomas Dub, will move to Australia. Czech media speculated that former defence minister Karla Slechtova would replace Dub in Tokyo, but she dismissed it.
Current ambassador to Belarus, Milan Ekert, will move to Azerbaijan. Vitezslav Pivonka, who headed the embassy in Baku, replaced Vladimir Remek in Moscow earlier this year.
Current ambassador to Hungary, Juraj Chmiel, will head the embassy in Slovenia.
It is still unclear who will occupy the vacated posts in Budapest and Minsk.
Martin Povejsil ends as the head of the Czech permanent representation to the EU in Brussels after six years. He is to be replaced by deputy foreign minister Jakub Durr, according to CTK's information.
According to diplomatic sources, Petr Drulak is to end as ambassador to Paris after two years and Tomas Podivinsky as ambassador to Berlin after three years. It is speculated that outgoing Prague Mayor Adriana Krnacova (ANO) would be the new ambassador to Germany.
Some ambassadors occupy their posts for more than four years. Eva Filipi has been heading the embassy in Syria since 2010.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
