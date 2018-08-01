Jiří Mazánek to be new head of National Organised Crime Centre
July 31 (CTK) - Jiri Mazanek, who headed a section of the Czech National Centre for Organised Crime (NCOZ), has become the centre's new chief, replacing Michal Mazanek who ended yesterday, police command spokesman Jozef Bocan said in a press release.
Two applicants sought the post within the selection process, Jiri Mazanek and NCOZ deputy director Milan Komarek.
"A new director knows the situation in the centre very well and he can successfully follow the work of his predecessor," Police President Tomas Tuhy said.
Tuhy and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (Social Democrats, CSSD) thanked the outgoing NCOZ chief for his work on Tuesday.
Jiri Mazanek heads the serious economic crime and corruption section in the NCOZ.
In the former corruption police, he worked on the cases of overpriced military contracts, such as suspected corruption in the purchases of the Pandur armoured personnel carriers (APC) and CASA aircraft.
He will assume the new post on Wednesday.
Michal Mazanek, 53, ends at the NCOZ's helm at his own request after two years.
He said he would like to keep working with the police, but as a civilian employee, in particular with the aviation service. He told CT that he wanted to experience a quite calm period of life after the hectic times with the police.
The police headquarters confirmed that it counted with his further work in the corps.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport Rescue and Fire Brigade (PRAGUE PASS)
PRAGUE PASS ... The maybe HOTTEST topic so far, join Eli on her visit to the Prague Airport Rescue and Fire Brigade ... not for techies only! This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.