July 31 is hottest day in Czechia this year
Prague, July 31 (CTK) - Yesterday has been the hottest day in the Czech Republic this year so far, with temperatures mostly between 31 to 35 degrees Centigrade, but occasionally over 37 degrees, according to the website of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute.
The highest temperature, 37.6 degrees, was recorded in Rez near Prague.
Extremely hot weather was especially in the Labe Valley.
However, Tuesday has not been the hottest July 31 in the country ever since the last day of July was even hotter in 1994.
Draught and lowering levels of groundwater have recently become new hot issues in the Czech Republic.
