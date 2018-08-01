Uher named new investigator of government members' crime
Prague, July 31 (CTK) - Dusan Uher replaced Justice Minister Jan Knezinek (ANO) as the investigator of the illegal conduct of government members and other senior officials, Knezinek told journalists after a government meeting on Tuesday.
Three weeks ago, Knezinek joined the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis after the resignation of Tatana Mala (ANO) due to a plagiarism scandal.
Knezinek was installed in the office by the government of Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) three years ago.
In this post, Knezinek dealt, for example, with the case of deputy finance minister Tomas Vyhnanek, who ordered a subordinate clerk in January 2016, when Babis was finance minister, to gather information from the Brussels-based European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) about its investigation of the suspected EU subsidy fraud involving Babis. Knezinek then decided that neither Vyhnanek nor Babis had violated law.
Knezinek gave up the post of investigator two days after he became the minister.
Uher is the director of the compatibility department at the Government Office, where he has been working since 2000.
He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law of Charles University and cyber technology at the Czech Technical University in Prague.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport Rescue and Fire Brigade (PRAGUE PASS)
PRAGUE PASS ... The maybe HOTTEST topic so far, join Eli on her visit to the Prague Airport Rescue and Fire Brigade ... not for techies only! This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.