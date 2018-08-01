Wednesday, 1 August 2018

Uher named new investigator of government members' crime

ČTK |
Prague, July 31 (CTK) - Dusan Uher replaced Justice Minister Jan Knezinek (ANO) as the investigator of the illegal conduct of government members and other senior officials, Knezinek told journalists after a government meeting on Tuesday.

Three weeks ago, Knezinek joined the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis after the resignation of Tatana Mala (ANO) due to a plagiarism scandal.

Knezinek was installed in the office by the government of Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) three years ago.

In this post, Knezinek dealt, for example, with the case of deputy finance minister Tomas Vyhnanek, who ordered a subordinate clerk in January 2016, when Babis was finance minister, to gather information from the Brussels-based European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) about its investigation of the suspected EU subsidy fraud involving Babis. Knezinek then decided that neither Vyhnanek nor Babis had violated law.

Knezinek gave up the post of investigator two days after he became the minister.

Uher is the director of the compatibility department at the Government Office, where he has been working since 2000.

He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law of Charles University and cyber technology at the Czech Technical University in Prague.

