Kino Dlabačov continues English-friendly film series
After an all-too short Summer break, Kino Dlabačov continues with their English-Friendly Evenings on three Mondays in September, selecting award-winning and critically-acclaimed foreign-language films with both English and Czech subtitles. Thoughtfully curated with an eye on films that might only see a very limited release or rare festival screenings (and then only with Czech subtitles), the programme will offer local English speakers regular opportunities to see the very best of global cinema at the special low price of 80 Kč.
“Sticking with our commitment to screening hard-to-see festival gems, we've chosen a diverse range of films from three different continents for this month's screenings,” says programme coordinator Marek Škarpa. “At Kino Dlabačov, we pride ourselves on offering everything from kid-friendly family favourites to complex, challenging arthouse fare. The English-Friendly film series allows us to expand our horizons beyond typical multiplex blockbusters and give our
clientele something to think about.”
September's assortment includes Valeska Grisebach's tense, unpredictable and brooding festival favourite Western, screened in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, and Hirokazu Koreeda's eloquent, moving Our Little Sister (Umimachi Diary), an adaptation of Akima Yoshida's graphic novel which was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. Sebastián Lelio's multi-award winning, tender and timely A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujer Fantástica) was the first Chilean film (and the first with a transgender lead character) to win an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, picking up the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay and the Teddy Award, given to films with a LGBT theme.
One of the best kept cultural secrets of Prague 6, the state-of-the-art theatre is building a strong reputation for its imaginative programme that also includes concerts and plays.
