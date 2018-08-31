Friday, 7 September 2018

Škoda workers fear moving of production to Germany

By Hrishabh Sandilya | Prague Daily Monitor |
31 August 2018

Workers at Skoda Auto’s Mlada Boleslav plant fear that the Volkswagen Group, owners of the Czech marque, intend to shift a part of the production to Germany or other countries abroad. According to iDnes and the Skoda worker’s union weekly paper, the company was considering moving production of it’s premium Superb model, due to insufficient capacity in the Czech Republic. However, Marc Langendorf, spokesperson for the Volkswagen Group, denied that a decision would be made at the Volkswagen’s board meeting this week.