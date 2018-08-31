Thursday, 6 September 2018

Former Palmovka bus station to be redeveloped

By Hrishabh Sandilya | Prague Daily Monitor |
Hospodářské noviny reports that the disused bus station in Palmovka, looks all set to see redevelopment to the tune of 1.2 billion CZK, after the board of the Prague transit company DPP Praha, approved, the signing of a future contract with Landia Management, the developer of the project. The project will potentially give to rise to over 300 apartments and over 6000 sq.m. of commercial space, when it is realised.