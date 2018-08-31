Thursday, 6 September 2018

Prosecutors charge woman with hate crime for comments online

By Hrishabh Sandilya | Prague Daily Monitor |
31 August 2018

State prosecutors charged a 26 year old woman from Tachov for comments she posted on Facebook, about students at a primary school from Teplice.

According to Czech TV, the woman was charged, for racist comments she made about a picture of children from the Roma, Vietnamese and Arab communities going to school, that was published last year by the local Deník paper, both in print and on social media. If convicted, she could face up to 3 years in prison.