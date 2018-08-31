Prosecutors charge woman with hate crime for comments online
State prosecutors charged a 26 year old woman from Tachov for comments she posted on Facebook, about students at a primary school from Teplice.
According to Czech TV, the woman was charged, for racist comments she made about a picture of children from the Roma, Vietnamese and Arab communities going to school, that was published last year by the local Deník paper, both in print and on social media. If convicted, she could face up to 3 years in prison.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.